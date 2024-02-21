Open Menu

Japan's Foreign Trade Gap Halves In January Year-on-year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Japan's foreign trade gap halves in January year-on-year

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Japan's foreign trade balance posted a decline of 1.75 trillion Japanese Yen ($11.66 billion) in January, down by 49.9% on a yearly basis.

The country's exports totaled 7.33 trillion yen ($48.8 billion), up 11.9%, while imports amounted to 9.

09 trillion yen ($60.46 billion), down 9.6% year-on-year in January.

Japan's main trade partners were the US and China in January.

Among exports, transport equipment, machinery, and electrical machinery sectors were leaders, with shares of 22.3%, 17.3%, and 16.8%, respectively.

The main imported products were mineral fuels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Japan January Billion

Recent Stories

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

14 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

30 minutes ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

35 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

5 hours ago
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

14 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

14 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

14 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

15 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

15 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business