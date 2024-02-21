(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Japan's foreign trade balance posted a decline of 1.75 trillion Japanese Yen ($11.66 billion) in January, down by 49.9% on a yearly basis.

The country's exports totaled 7.33 trillion yen ($48.8 billion), up 11.9%, while imports amounted to 9.

09 trillion yen ($60.46 billion), down 9.6% year-on-year in January.

Japan's main trade partners were the US and China in January.

Among exports, transport equipment, machinery, and electrical machinery sectors were leaders, with shares of 22.3%, 17.3%, and 16.8%, respectively.

The main imported products were mineral fuels.