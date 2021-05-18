UrduPoint.com
Japan's FY 2020 GDP Decreases 4.6 Pct In Real Terms, Sharpest On Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:47 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Japan's gross domestic product in fiscal year 2020 shrank 4.6 percent in real terms, logging the largest annual contraction on record since data began to be compiled in fiscal 1955, government statistics revealed Tuesday.

The country's economy in the January-March period contracted an annualized real 5.

1 percent compared to the previous quarter, the first shrinkage in three quarters, due to a second state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office.

The decrease in real GDP, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, corresponds to a 1.3-percent contraction on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, government data showed.

