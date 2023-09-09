Open Menu

Japan's GDP Growth In Q2 Revised Down To 4.8 Pct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

Japan's economy grew at an annualized real 4.8 percent in the April-June quarter, revised down from 6.0 percent reported earlier, due to weak capital spending, the Cabinet Office said Friday

Real gross domestic product (GDP), the total value of goods and services produced in Japan adjusted for inflation, increased 1.

Real gross domestic product (GDP), the total value of goods and services produced in Japan adjusted for inflation, increased 1.

2 percent from the previous quarter, compared with the preliminary reading of 1.5 percent.

Accounting for more than half of Japan's total GDP, private consumption in the recording period fell 0.6 percent, revised downward from the 0.5 percent drop reported last month, the latest data showed.

Capital investment declined 1.0 percent, compared with a preliminary flat reading, the data showed, casting doubt on Japan's central bank's view that robust corporate spending will underpin the country's post-pandemic economy.

