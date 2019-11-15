(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The growth of Japan 's gross domestic product (GDP) in July-September was its slowest this year, totaling 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, or an annualized 0.2 percent, the Cabinet Office of Japan said in a quarterly report on Thursday.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy, expanded by 0.4 percent against the expected 0.6 percent. Private demand went up 0.

1 percent from 0.5 percent in Q2.

Capital expenditure grew 0.2 percentage points to 0.9 percent. At the same time, government spending and public investment both slowed to 0.5 percent from 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent from 2.1 percent, respectively, which brought public demand to a 0.6-percent growth compared to 1.4 percent in Q2.

Exports decreased by 0.7 percent, as opposed to a 0.5 drop in Q2, while imports grew 0.2 percent, compared to a 2.1-percent growth in Q2.