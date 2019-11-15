UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's GDP Growth In Q3 Of 2019 Almost At Standstill - Cabinet Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Japan's GDP Growth in Q3 of 2019 Almost at Standstill - Cabinet Office

The growth of Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) in July-September was its slowest this year, totaling 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, or an annualized 0.2 percent, the Cabinet Office of Japan said in a quarterly report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The growth of Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) in July-September was its slowest this year, totaling 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, or an annualized 0.2 percent, the Cabinet Office of Japan said in a quarterly report on Thursday.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy, expanded by 0.4 percent against the expected 0.6 percent. Private demand went up 0.

1 percent from 0.5 percent in Q2.

Capital expenditure grew 0.2 percentage points to 0.9 percent. At the same time, government spending and public investment both slowed to 0.5 percent from 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent from 2.1 percent, respectively, which brought public demand to a 0.6-percent growth compared to 1.4 percent in Q2.

Exports decreased by 0.7 percent, as opposed to a 0.5 drop in Q2, while imports grew 0.2 percent, compared to a 2.1-percent growth in Q2.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same Japan From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

31 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

29 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

29 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

30 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.