UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's GDP Performed Better Than Forecast In 2020 Despite Shrinking 1st Time Since 2009

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:12 PM

Japan's GDP Performed Better Than Forecast in 2020 Despite Shrinking 1st Time Since 2009

Japan's economy saw a decline last year over the coronvairus pandemic for the first time since 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis, however contrary to forecasts the country's GDP showed growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, the statistical data published by the government on Monday showed

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Japan's economy saw a decline last year over the coronvairus pandemic for the first time since 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis, however contrary to forecasts the country's GDP showed growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, the statistical data published by the government on Monday showed.

According to the data, Japan's GDP grew by an annualized 12.7 percent from the previous quarter in real terms, however from October to December 2020 the growth amounted to 3 percent,

The government figures also show that Japan's GDP decreased by 4.8 percent in real terms last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic impact on the third-largest economy.

In 2020, consumer spending of the Japanese population fell by 5.9 percent as a result of self-isolation regime and measures to ensure that people do not leave their homes. Lockdowns across the world reduced the demand for Japanese cars, and Japan's exports fell by 12.3 percent.

According to Kyodo news agency, in 2009, Japan's GDP declined by 5.7 percent, which was the biggest contraction since data began to be compiled in 1955.

The media outlet reported, citing analysts, that Japan is likely to experience an economic downturn in January-March 2021, as Tokyo and a number of other prefectures are again in a state of emergency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Tokyo Japan October December 2020 Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rwanda launches COVID-19 vaccination: ministry

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

18 minutes ago

Russia to Carry Out Over 10 Space Launches From Ba ..

3 minutes ago

Court Hearing for Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Delay ..

3 minutes ago

Sixteen Killed, 5 Injured in Truck Rollover Accide ..

3 minutes ago

China's paper-making industry posts rising profits ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.