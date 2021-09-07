Japan's household spending rose a real 0.7 percent year-on-year in July, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies in Japan was still significant, government data showed on Tuesday

TOKYO, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Japan's household spending rose a real 0.7 percent year-on-year in July, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies in Japan was still significant, government data showed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the average spending by households with two or more people in Japan was 267,710 Yen (2,400 U.S. Dollars), recovering from a 7.6-percent decrease in the same period last year.

Household spending is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product.

"The increase was quite small, so it would be better to regard it as almost flat compared to the previous year," a ministry official said, attributing the mild growth to possibly a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and the following anti-COVID-19 measures for Tokyo and other regions.

The increase in July followed a 4.3-percent decline in the previous month. The figure was revised from a 5.1-percent decrease with a change in the calculation method for the consumer price index released by the ministry.

Consumer spending was reduced by anti-COVID-19 measures amid a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Tokyo reentered the fourth state of emergency in mid-July, and Okinawa prefecture has been under a state of emergency since late May. The emergency measure required people to stay home and the food establishments not to serve alcoholic drinks while closing no later than 8 p.m. local time.

Seasonally adjusted spending in July fell by 0.9 percent, logging the third straight month of decline. Regarding that, the official said that as the COVID-19 infections repeated across the country, household spending has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The spending increase is largely attributable to transportation and telecommunication expenses with a 14.2-percent rise in car and mobile phone purchases, while food expenditures advanced 1.9 percent, according to the official.

At the same time, spending on furniture and home appliances declined 8.4 percent partly due to the government's across-the-board cash handouts last year, which boosted purchases of refrigerators, washing machines, and other similar products.

The average monthly income of salaried households with at least two people in July dropped 2.2 percent in real terms, marking the third consecutive month of decline.