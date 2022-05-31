Japan's industrial output dropped 1.3 percent in April from a month earlier, marking the first decline in three months, due to weak output of electronic components and construction machinery, the government said in a report on Tuesday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:Japan's industrial output dropped 1.3 percent in April from a month earlier, marking the first decline in three months, due to weak output of electronic components and construction machinery, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.2 against the 2015 base of 100.

The latest reading comes on the heels of a 0.3 percent increase booked in March, the ministry's data showed.

Owing to factory output dropping off for the first time in three months, METI downgraded its basic assessment of industrial production to "is pausing," compared with "showing signs of picking up" in March.

This marked the first time that the ministry downgraded its basic assessment of the country's industrial production in eight months.