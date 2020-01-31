UrduPoint.com
Japan's Industrial Output Rises 1.3 Pct On Month In December

Fri 31st January 2020

Japan's industrial output increased 1.3 percent in December from a month earlier, although the pace of increase was dampened by slumping exports and continued fallout from a powerful typhoon that battered key supply chains in October, the government said in a report on Friday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Japan's industrial output increased 1.3 percent in December from a month earlier, although the pace of increase was dampened by slumping exports and continued fallout from a powerful typhoon that battered key supply chains in October, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 98.9 against the 2015 base of 100. The latest reading comes on the heels of factory output declining in October and November.

The ministry, however, maintained its assessment on output, stating that it has "weakened" owing to slowing exports amid a decline in overseas demand.

In terms of key export sectors, that of automobile manufacturing decreased in the recording period, the ministry said, as did that of other transportation-linked sectors, spanning production of trains and components for aircraft.

For December, the ministry's figures showed that the index of industrial shipments, meanwhile, was unchanged standing at 96.4.

Inventories in the recording period were up 1.6 percent to 105.0, marking the highest level since comparable data became available in 2013, the ministry also said in its preliminary report.

Looking ahead, the ministry said that based on its survey of manufacturers, it forecasts industrial output to rise 3.5 percent in January, followed by a rise of 4.1 percent in February.

Marking the first decline in four years and dropping to the lowest level since 2016, the ministry said the production index fell 2.9 percent to 101.2, for all of 2019.

