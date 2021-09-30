Japan's August industrial production slipped 3.2 percent from a month earlier as auto production showed weakness amid a global chip shortage and supply chains disruption, government data revealed Thursday

TOKYO, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Japan's August industrial production slipped 3.2 percent from a month earlier as auto production showed weakness amid a global chip shortage and supply chains disruption, government data revealed Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the recovery in industrial production "has paused," showing a downtrend compared with the view sustained from August last year through July this year that output is "picking up.

" The assessment is revised down for the first time in 16 months since April 2020.

The seasonally adjusted production index for factories and mines turned 95.0 from a base of 100 in 2015, declining for the second consecutive month, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

Production of electrical machinery as well as information and communication electronics equipment, such as laptop computers, went down 10.6 percent due to a tight supply of chips and other components.