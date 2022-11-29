UrduPoint.com

Japan's Job Availability Improves For 10th Straight Month In October

TOKYO, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) --:Japan's job availability ratio edged up in October, marking the 10th successive month of increase, as the economy shows some signs of improving, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, job availability in Japan inched up 0.01 points from September to 1.35 in October.

This equates to there being 135 job opening for every 100 people seeking employment.

The ministry said that jobs in the service sector comprised the most employment opportunities, with job offers in the accommodation and restaurant sector climbing 29.

3 percent from a year earlier in the reporting period.

Openings in the service sector were followed by offers in the wholesale and retail sector, which saw an 11.7 percent increase from a year earlier in October, the ministry's data showed.

Despite rising job openings, those seeking employment dropped 0.8 percent from a month earlier, the ministry noted.

Japan's unemployment rate stood at 2.6 percent in October, unchanged from a month earlier, the government said in a separate report Tuesday.

