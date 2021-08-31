UrduPoint.com

Japan's July Industrial Output Falls 1.5 Pct On Chip Shortage, Pandemic In Asian Countries

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:27 PM

Japan's industrial output dropped 1.5 percent in July from a month earlier as the global chip shortage continued, and the COVID-19 situation in other Asian countries disrupted the supply of parts, government data showed Tuesday

TOKYO, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:Japan's industrial output dropped 1.5 percent in July from a month earlier as the global chip shortage continued, and the COVID-19 situation in other Asian countries disrupted the supply of parts, government data showed Tuesday.

The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) said in a preliminary report that the seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 98.1 against the 2015 base of 100, following an upwardly revised 6.5 percent rise in June and a 6.5 percent fall in May.

In July, production in the auto industry dropped 3.

1 percent from a month earlier since passenger car production went down, while output in the electrical machinery, and information and communication electronics sector decreased 3.4 percent with weak production of lithium-ion batteries and air conditioners.

"The sectors are experiencing a major disruption in the supply of parts, especially from Southeast Asia, due to restrictions in economic activities" stemming from surges in the COVID-19 infections, a ministry official said, adding that production of automobiles and air conditioners were also affected by the chip shortage.

