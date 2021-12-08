Japan's economy from July to September decreased an annualized real 3.6 percent compared with the previous quarter, lower than the 3.0 percent contraction initially reported, government data showed Wednesday

TOKYO, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:Japan's economy from July to September decreased an annualized real 3.6 percent compared with the previous quarter, lower than the 3.0 percent contraction initially reported, government data showed Wednesday.

The shrinkage in real gross domestic product, which is the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, fell 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, according to the Cabinet Office.

Capital expenditures dropped 2.3 percent, revised upward from a 3.8 percent decline in the Primary report, considering the Financial Ministry data released last week.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country's GDP, slid 1.3 percent, downgraded from a 1.1 percent fall.