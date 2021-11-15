Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September period shrank a real 0.8 percent from the previous quarter, or an annualized 3.0 percent, according to the preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office

TOKYO, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September period shrank a real 0.8 percent from the previous quarter, or an annualized 3.0 percent, according to the preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office.

Following a 1.5-percent growth in the previous quarter, Japan's GDP, or the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, logged the first decrease in two quarters amid a COVID-19 state of emergency that once covered 21 out of the country's 47 prefectures as well as sluggish car sales and exports due to global chip and parts shortages.

Consumer spending dropped 1.1 percent, marking the first decrease in two quarters, as the months-long emergency measures, which asked people to stay home and food establishments to stop serving alcohol and close early, weighed on expenditures on services including trips and dining out.

The measures were fully lifted across the country on Oct. 1 with steady declines in daily infections.