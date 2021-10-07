UrduPoint.com

Japan's Key Economic Index Marks Largest Decline In 15 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:27 PM

Japan's key economic index marks largest decline in 15 months

A key index revealing Japan's economic state logged in August the largest decline in 15 months, as the auto production was struck amid a global shortage of semiconductors, government data showed Thursday

TOKYO, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A key index revealing Japan's economic state logged in August the largest decline in 15 months, as the auto production was struck amid a global shortage of semiconductors, government data showed Thursday.

The coincident index of business conditions by the Cabinet Office for the reporting month dropped 2.9 points from July to 91.5, compared to a base of 100 in 2015. It is regarded as the sharpest decline since a drop of 7.1 points recorded in May last year when the country was under its first state of emergency due to COVID-19.

The office maintained its assessment that the country's economy is "improving", using the most positive word in the five-level evaluation for the sixth consecutive month, although the index declined for the second successive month, after falling 0.

2 points in July.

The index representing levels of industrial output and shipments dropped as the automotive industry has borne the brunt of the chip crunch, and is also affected by a shortage of auto parts which is triggered by factory shutdowns in Southeast Asian nations amid surges in COVID-19 infection cases, a government official said.

Meanwhile, the retail sales index also declined as people are reluctant to go out amid a resurgence of the pandemic, causing the sales index of convenience stores to become poor.

In August, the leading index of business conditions which predicts the situation in the coming months also dropped for the second consecutive month, slipping 2.3 points to 101.8.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Business Poor Japan May July August 2015 From Government Cabinet Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 10,019 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 10,019 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 40,000

2 minutes ago
 Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assa ..

Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assassination

2 minutes ago
 ICC appoints match officials for T20 World Cup

ICC appoints match officials for T20 World Cup

2 minutes ago
 OMV Hopes Gas Will Soon Be Supplied to Europe via ..

OMV Hopes Gas Will Soon Be Supplied to Europe via Nord Stream 2

2 minutes ago
 Australia gov't rejects call for more hospital fun ..

Australia gov't rejects call for more hospital funding amid COVID-19 outbreaks

8 minutes ago
 Amin grieved over loss of lives in Balochistan ear ..

Amin grieved over loss of lives in Balochistan earthquake

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.