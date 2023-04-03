UrduPoint.com

Japan's Large Manufacturers' Sentiment Drops To 2-year Low

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Japan's large manufacturers' sentiment drops to 2-year low

Japan's large manufacturers' business confidence worsened in December, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in its quarterly Tankan survey report on Monday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Japan's large manufacturers' business confidence worsened in December, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in its quarterly Tankan survey report on Monday.

According to the BOJ, sentiment dropped for the fifth consecutive quarter to its lowest level in more than two years, owing to higher costs for raw materials amid a possible global economic slowdown.

The key index measuring confidence among companies dropped to 1 from 7 in December, the BOJ said, with the reading coming in lower than median market forecast and marking the lowest level since minus-10 logged in December 2020.

The index for large non-manufacturers, including the service sector, meanwhile, increased to 20 from 19 in the previous survey, the BOJ said. This marked an improvement for the fourth successive quarter owing to easing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank Reading Japan December 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

IAEA Head to Visit Russia on Wednesday - Russian E ..

IAEA Head to Visit Russia on Wednesday - Russian Envoy

29 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Arabic books at El Escorial Libr ..

1 hour ago
 ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's share in coal-based pollution below 0.0 ..

Pakistan's share in coal-based pollution below 0.08%: Federal Minister for Clima ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.