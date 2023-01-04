Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called on companies to raise wages to help the country's economic recovery as Japan's economy is suffering from inflation and other effects of the Ukraine crisis, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called on companies to raise wages to help the country's economic recovery as Japan's economy is suffering from inflation and other effects of the Ukraine crisis, media reported on Wednesday.

"For the past 30 years, wages have not grown," while corporate profits have increased, Kishida said, noting that rising inflation, exacerbated by Russia's special operation in Ukraine, was negatively affecting the Asian country's economy, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Kishida also said his government would make efforts to achieve a "positive cycle of growth and distribution" of wealth, without specifying how the country could achieve economic growth and higher income, the agency reported.

The prime minister pledged that his government would take measures to attract foreign investment by inviting foreign universities to Japan, the agency reported. Kishida also promised to help Japanese companies strengthen their international competitiveness by increasing government investment in research and development and capital investment, the report read.

Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.7% in November, a near 41-year high, while the economy contracted 0.8% year-over-year from July to September, according to government data as of late December, as cited in the report.

Japan's financial condition is the worst among major industrialized economies, and public debt is more than twice the size of gross domestic product, the report read.

Kishida expressed hope that the G7 summit, which Japan will chair in Hiroshima from May 19-21, will help resolve the thorny issues.

The onset of COVID-19 spurred inflation globally, and the Ukraine crisis only exacerbated the price crisis in 2021. Sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries contributed to an increase in energy and food prices around the world, including Japan.