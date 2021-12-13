UrduPoint.com

Japan's Machinery Orders Rise 3.8 Pct In October

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:09 PM

Japan's machinery orders rise 3.8 pct in October

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders, seen as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, logged the first increase in three months thanks to a drop in the country's COVID-19 cases, local media reported Monday

TOKYO, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Japan's core private-sector machinery orders, seen as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, logged the first increase in three months thanks to a drop in the country's COVID-19 cases, local media reported Monday.

According to the Cabinet Office, Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rose 3.8 percent to 870.8 billion Yen (7.7 billion U.S.

Dollars) in October from the previous month, the highest since December last year.

However, the office kept its assessment that machinery orders were showing "signs of stalling in their recovery," after a downward revision in August.

"Although we saw growth in a single month, the three-month moving average of the orders showed only a slight increase of 0.4 percent. We need to wait and see a little more," a government official said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Japan August October December Media From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

S. Korea reports 5,817 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 5,817 more COVID-19 cases

50 seconds ago
 S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in 1st 1 ..

S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in 1st 10 days of December

53 seconds ago
 Aussie researchers warn COVID-19 reinfection risk

Aussie researchers warn COVID-19 reinfection risk

55 seconds ago
 Russia Confirms 29,558 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 29,558 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

57 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks down at close on 13th Dec, 2021

Hong Kong stocks down at close on 13th Dec, 2021

3 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Calls On Ukrainians for Support by Joi ..

Saakashvili Calls On Ukrainians for Support by Joining 'FreeMisha' Campaign

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.