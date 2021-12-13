Japan's core private-sector machinery orders, seen as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, logged the first increase in three months thanks to a drop in the country's COVID-19 cases, local media reported Monday

TOKYO, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Japan's core private-sector machinery orders, seen as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, logged the first increase in three months thanks to a drop in the country's COVID-19 cases, local media reported Monday.

According to the Cabinet Office, Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rose 3.8 percent to 870.8 billion Yen (7.7 billion U.S.

Dollars) in October from the previous month, the highest since December last year.

However, the office kept its assessment that machinery orders were showing "signs of stalling in their recovery," after a downward revision in August.

"Although we saw growth in a single month, the three-month moving average of the orders showed only a slight increase of 0.4 percent. We need to wait and see a little more," a government official said.