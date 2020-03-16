UrduPoint.com
Japan's Markets Up After BoJ Easing Announcement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:04 PM

Japanese markets swung wildly on Monday after the Bank of Japan announced emergency monetary policy measures, initially jumping before trimming gains as investors tried to digest the moves

The benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped nearly two percent in the minutes after the central bank announced it would follow its counterparts around the world in an attempt to shore up sentiment as the new coronavirus outbreak raises fears of a global recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped nearly two percent in the minutes after the central bank announced it would follow its counterparts around the world in an attempt to shore up sentiment as the new coronavirus outbreak raises fears of a global recession.

But Tokyo's main index was only up 0.33 percent or 57.22 points at 17,488.27 by 0530 GMT, with the broader Topix up 0.90 percent or 11.30 points at 1,273.00.

