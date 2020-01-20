Japanese electronics giant Mitsubishi Electric said Monday it had been the target of a cyberattack which may have compromised data pertaining to government agencies and other business partners, Japanese media reported

According to Kyodo news agency, Mitsubishi revealed that email exchanges with Japanese defense ministry agencies and the Nuclear Regulation Authority may have been leaked as a result of the breach in June of last year.

However, the company said that no highly sensitive information was leaked. A Chinese cybercrime group is the Primary suspect of carrying out the attack, according to Kyodo.

The agency also cited Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as saying that the government has been notified, reassuring that no highly sensitive information defense technology had been compromised.

Suga seconded Mitsubishi's statement that the cyberattack was able to access information about employees and job applicants and the management section of the head office, according to Kyodo.

Mitsubishi Electric was the third-largest contractor in 2018, charged with developing technology and infrastructure in a wide range of fields, including cybersecurity, for the Japanese defense ministry.