TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation has decided to respond positively regarding its participation in the Russian Sakhalin-2 project after the transition to a new operator, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

It said Mitsubishi Corporation decided on August 25 to announce its participation in the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project in the Russian Far East. Mitsui & Co. also decided to notify the Russian side about its participation.

Both companies are expected to announce their decisions by the end of the month with a detailed analysis of the Russian side's actions.

The newspaper said it remains unknown yet whether the Japanese companies will receive approval from Russia after notification.