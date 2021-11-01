(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :New car sales in Japan dropped 31.3 percent in October year-on-year to 279,341 vehicles amid a global semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions, industry data showed Monday.

After a 32.3 percent drop in September, total car sales logged the fourth consecutive monthly decline.

Moreover, sales that exclude mini-vehicles fell 30.

2 percent to 176,743 units, marking the lowest level for the month since comparable data became available in 1968, according to the Japan automobile Dealers Association and Japan Mini Vehicles Association.

Sales of new mini-vehicles with an engine displacement of up to 660 cc declined by 33.2 percent to 102,598 units in October, down for the fifth straight month. Due to a parts shortage, many Japanese automakers cut production in the past months.