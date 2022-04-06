UrduPoint.com

Japan's New Vehicle Sales Drops For 3rd Consecutive Year Amid COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 05:08 PM

Japan's new vehicle sales drops for 3rd consecutive year amid COVID-19

New car sales in Japan decreased for the third straight year in fiscal 2021, down 9.5 percent compared to a year earlier, due to slowed production on shortages of semiconductors and other components amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry bodies said Wednesday

TOKYO, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) --::New car sales in Japan decreased for the third straight year in fiscal 2021, down 9.5 percent compared to a year earlier, due to slowed production on shortages of semiconductors and other components amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry bodies said Wednesday.

A total of 4,215,826 vehicles were sold in fiscal 2021 which ended Thursday, according to the Japan automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Domestic auto sales excluding mini vehicles plummeted 8.2 percent to 2,660,855 units, logging the second lowest since data became available in fiscal 1968.

Toyota Motor Corp. sold 1,313,913 units, down 9.7 percent year on year. The COVID-19 pandemic's impact in Southeast Asia forced the company to scramble for parts and temporarily reduce domestic production to a large extent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Japan Industry Mini Asia

Recent Stories

UK's PM says Bucha killings in Ukraine not 'far sh ..

UK's PM says Bucha killings in Ukraine not 'far short of genocide'

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 on decline in Denmark: SSI study

COVID-19 on decline in Denmark: SSI study

1 minute ago
 New study suggests cardiac complications risk high ..

New study suggests cardiac complications risk higher after COVID-19 infection th ..

1 minute ago
 Saudi envoy distributes ration, dates among deserv ..

Saudi envoy distributes ration, dates among deserving people

1 minute ago
 Bulgarian Gov't Mulls Proposal to Declare Russian ..

Bulgarian Gov't Mulls Proposal to Declare Russian Ambassador Persona Non Grata - ..

12 minutes ago
 G20 States Mull Sending Lower-Level Delegations to ..

G20 States Mull Sending Lower-Level Delegations to Bali Summit If Putin Shows Up ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.