Japan's Nikkei Advances On Prospect Of BOJ's Unchanged Ultraloose Monetary Stance

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023

Japan's Nikkei advances on prospect of BOJ's unchanged ultraloose monetary stance

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index experienced a sharp rebound Monday, boosted by a weaker yen on the prospect that the country's central bank will make no policy changes to its ultraloose monetary stance at a meeting later this week

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 396.69 points, or 1.23 percent, from Friday to close the day at 32,700.94, after falling for two market days.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, ended up 18.98 points, or 0.84 percent, at 2,281.18.

The U.S. dollar fell slightly against the yen in Tokyo but remained strong after surging to the upper 141 yen zone on Friday following news reports that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers are leaning toward continuing its policy of monetary easing at its upcoming meeting.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, pulp and paper, and oil and transportation equipment shares.

