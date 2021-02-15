(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index closing above the 30,000-mark for the first time in more than 30 years, as sentiment was bolstered by hopes for U.S. stimulus measures, solid domestic growth data and approval of Japan's first vaccine.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 564.08 points, or 1.

91 percent, from Friday to close the day at 30,084.15, marking its highest closing level since Aug. 2, 1990.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 20.06 points, or 1.04 percent, to finish at 1,953.94.

Mining, precision instrument, and oil and coal product-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.