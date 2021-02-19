UrduPoint.com
Japan's Nikkei Drops Below 30,000 In Morning After Wall Street's Retreat

Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:12 PM

Japan's Nikkei drops below 30,000 in morning after Wall Street's retreat

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks dropped Friday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index falling below the 30,000 threshold for the first time in four days following losses on Wall Street overnight and on concerns the market may be overheating.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 288.67 points, or 0.95 percent, from Thursday to 29,947.42.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 14.70 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,927.21.

Mining, air transportation, and oil and coal product issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.

