Japanese stock exchange Nikkei closed Wednesday trading at its lowest level since December 2018 amid fears over the coronavirus disease and the fall in global oil prices after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) failure to agree on deeper oil production cuts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Japanese stock exchange Nikkei closed Wednesday trading at its lowest level since December 2018 amid fears over the coronavirus disease and the fall in global oil prices after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) failure to agree on deeper oil production cuts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 19416.06 points, with a 2.3 percent fall.

Oil prices collapsed after Russia and Saudi-led OPEC failed to agree on deeper production cuts to mitigate the demand lost to the coronavirus crisis.