Japan's Nikkei Opens Down Before Central Bank Decisions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:59 AM

Japan's Nikkei opens down before central bank decisions

Japan's main Nikkei index opened lower on Wednesday with investors cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the Bank of Japan's policy announcement this week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Japan's main Nikkei index opened lower on Wednesday with investors cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the Bank of Japan's policy announcement this week.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.10 percent or 23.50 points at 22,950.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.16 percent or 2.62 points at 1,665.30.

