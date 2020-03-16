Japan's benchmark Nikkei index jumped nearly two percent on Monday after the Bank of Japan announced emergency monetary policy measures, but quickly trimmed gains as the market digested the moves

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.59 percent, or 101.99 points, to 17,533.04, while the broader Topix was up 1.05 percent, or 13.19 points, to 1,274.89 in the minutes after the central bank's announcement following an emergency meeting.