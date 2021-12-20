Japan's upper house approved on Monday 36 trillion yen ($317 billion) in additional funding in the 2021 fiscal year ending in March 2022 to support the national economy amid COVID-19 disruptions

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Japan's upper house approved on Monday 36 trillion Yen ($317 billion) in additional funding in the 2021 fiscal year ending in March 2022 to support the national economy amid COVID-19 disruptions.

The record package will finance four areas - COVID-19 relief measures, economic preparedness in the event of new crises, emergency preparedness and security, and innovative social initiatives, according to the session streamed on the parliament's website.

The $163 billion COVID-19 relief package will cover vaccine procurement, support measures for businesses, measures to curb the increase of gas prices, and direct cash payments to families with low income.

Another 72 billion will be spent on social and innovative projects such as the launch of domestic semiconductor manufacture, raises for medical and care personnel, and stipends for children.

Security and emergency preparedness will be allotted $25.7 billion, including $6.4 billion for the Japan Self-Defense Forces. Another $15.5 billion will go toward economic preparedness in the event of future emergencies, such as the promotion of the Go To Travel campaign aimed at boosting domestic travel.