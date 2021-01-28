UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Parliament Passes 3rd Extra Budget For Fiscal Year 2020 At $184Bln - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:11 PM

Japan's Parliament Passes 3rd Extra Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 at $184Bln - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Japan's upper house of parliament on Thursday approved the third extra budget for the fiscal year 2020, which lasts until March 31, 2021, totaling 19.18 trillion Yen ($184 billion).

Approved by the lower house earlier in the week, this is the third extra budget passed in efforts to stave off the economic havoc wrought on by the pandemic. The previous two additional budgets totaled 57.6 trillion yen.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faced a tempestuous chamber, as opposition lawmakers took aim at the government's profligacy in supporting non-urgent programs.

The extra budget will be directed to enacting measures to prevent the spread of infections and helping medical institutions secure equipment and beds, the agency reported.

Funds for financial support of restaurants and cafes, as well as domestic tourism.

This drew the ire of opposition lawmakers who pointed to the already record levels of debt issuance, which is set to come in at an eye-watering 175.69 trillion yen in bonds for the fiscal year 2020. Japan has the highest debt-to-GDP ratio of any country in the world by some measure.

The government's budget for the 2021 fiscal year, set to begin on April 1, is itself at a record-high 106.6 trillion. It has yet to be enacted by both houses of the Diet.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Budget Japan Chamber March April 2020 Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

45 seconds ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

53 seconds ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

1 minute ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

31 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

31 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.