Japan's Ruling Coalition Agree To Give Minors Almost $900 In Cash, Vouchers - Reports

Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Japan's ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito agreed on Tuesday on supporting those aged 18 and younger with 100,000 yen ($884) in cash and vouchers to offset the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported

Both cash payments and vouchers will be 50,000 yen each ($442).

According to the news outlet, LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi and his Komeito colleague, Keiichi Ishii, agreed to speedily give the cash and provide vouchers toward spring. At the same time, there was no conclusion regarding Motegi's suggestion to exclude more affluent households from the initiative.

Last week, Japan's new government was reported to be planning to allocate up to 30 trillion yen ($264.5 billion) to a new financial support package for the economy and the population affected by the pandemic.

