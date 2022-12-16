TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has elaborated a plan on raising taxes to ensure an increase in defense spending to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2027, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kyodo news agency reported that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the LDP that defense spending would be 8.9 trillion Yen ($65 billion) in 2027 fiscal year, in line with the country's plan to achieve NATO-standard 2% of GDP spending over the next five years.

According to the NHK broadcaster, as part of the reform, the ruling party plans to increase the corporate tax by 4-4.5% for companies with annual income over 24 million yen ($177,000) and introduce an additional tax on tobacco, with the overall price on the product expected to grow by 10%.

Another measure will affect the so-called reconstruction tax that was imposed following the tsunami in Japan in 2011. Under the plan, half of the revenue from this tax would go to defense spending, with the tax itself extended by 13 more years, NHK said.

The party considers elaborating further details of measures soon with a view of adopting the reform until after 2024 that is expected to bring additional 1 trillion yen to defense budget.

Japan allotted 5.4 trillion yen for defense spending in the fiscal year ending in March 2023. The defense ministry reportedly plans to boost the budget for the next fiscal year that starts in April 2023 to a record-high of 5.595 trillion yen, while some experts believe that defense spending will approach 6.5 trillion yen.