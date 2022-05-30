UrduPoint.com

Japan's Sanctions Against Russia To Harm 15,000 Japanese Companies - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Japan's Sanctions Against Russia to Harm 15,000 Japanese Companies - Reports

Japan's sanctions against Russia will deal a blow to 15,000 Japanese companies, which have direct or indirect business transactions with Russia, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported on Monday, citing a source

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Japan's sanctions against Russia will deal a blow to 15,000 Japanese companies, which have direct or indirect business transactions with Russia, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported on Monday, citing a source.

The newspaper cited an unnamed politician as saying that the sanctions Japan introduced against Russia are similar in their severity to the restrictive measures against North Korea.

At the same time, the impact of sanctions against Moscow is nothing like those against Pyongyang, as 15,000 Japanese companies doing business with Russia directly or indirectly may be negatively affected by import and export bans, according to the report.

The sanctions against Moscow could also backfire domestically by causing a hike in commodity prices, the newspaper said.

Japan joined the sanctions campaign against Russia after the latter launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Tokyo imposed sanctions against 507 people from Russia and 253 individuals from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as against 201 Russian entities, including major banks. Japan excluded Russia from the most favored nation trade regime and imposed a ban on the export of about 300 goods, including semiconductors, radars, sensors, lasers and other technology, as well as luxury cars and goods. It also banned the import of 38 types of goods from Russia, such as veneer, wood chips, cars and motorcycles, beer, wine and vodka, among others.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Import Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Pyongyang Same Luhansk Donetsk Japan North Korea February May From

Recent Stories

Melitopol Administration Designates Car Explosion ..

Melitopol Administration Designates Car Explosion in Downtown as Terrorist Attac ..

12 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

12 minutes ago
 Man possession narcotics arrested in kohat

Man possession narcotics arrested in kohat

12 minutes ago
 Sri-Lanka is all set to start Asia Cup T20

Sri-Lanka is all set to start Asia Cup T20

30 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 169967 cusecs water

IRSA releases 169967 cusecs water

12 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares end up after surges on Wall Street

Tokyo shares end up after surges on Wall Street

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.