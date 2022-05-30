Japan's sanctions against Russia will deal a blow to 15,000 Japanese companies, which have direct or indirect business transactions with Russia, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported on Monday, citing a source

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Japan's sanctions against Russia will deal a blow to 15,000 Japanese companies, which have direct or indirect business transactions with Russia, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported on Monday, citing a source.

The newspaper cited an unnamed politician as saying that the sanctions Japan introduced against Russia are similar in their severity to the restrictive measures against North Korea.

At the same time, the impact of sanctions against Moscow is nothing like those against Pyongyang, as 15,000 Japanese companies doing business with Russia directly or indirectly may be negatively affected by import and export bans, according to the report.

The sanctions against Moscow could also backfire domestically by causing a hike in commodity prices, the newspaper said.

Japan joined the sanctions campaign against Russia after the latter launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Tokyo imposed sanctions against 507 people from Russia and 253 individuals from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as against 201 Russian entities, including major banks. Japan excluded Russia from the most favored nation trade regime and imposed a ban on the export of about 300 goods, including semiconductors, radars, sensors, lasers and other technology, as well as luxury cars and goods. It also banned the import of 38 types of goods from Russia, such as veneer, wood chips, cars and motorcycles, beer, wine and vodka, among others.