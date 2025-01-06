Open Menu

Japan's Stocks Decline

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Japan's stocks decline

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Japanese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Nikkei average falling 1.47% to 39307.05 points and the TOPIX index declining 1.02% to 2756.38.

A late-year rally gave way to a sell-off, despite gains in chip-related stocks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks

Recent Stories

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

44 minutes ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

44 minutes ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

60 minutes ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

1 hour ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

2 hours ago
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

3 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business