UrduPoint.com

Japan's Upper House Adopts Law On Ensuring Economic Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Japan's Upper House Adopts Law on Ensuring Economic Security

Japan's House of Councillors on Wednesday adopted by a majority vote a law that will strengthen the country's economic security by ensuring the provision of basic products and infrastructure to the citizens

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Japan's House of Councillors on Wednesday adopted by a majority vote a law that will strengthen the country's economic security by ensuring the provision of basic products and infrastructure to the citizens.

The voting was broadcast on the house's website.

The law defines the concept of "vital products" and is aimed at providing the population and the economy with stable access to these products and infrastructure that can strengthen the supply chains of commodities of special importance, according to the broadcast. The law also provides for a non-disclosure of information on patents that may be used for military purposes.

The penalty for disclosure of this information is two years in prison or a fine of one million Yen ($7,670).

The law, which will go into effect gradually starting next spring, pays special attention to high-tech areas, including the development of artificial intelligence technologies, ensuring information security and prevention of cyber crimes.

According to the Japanese Kyodo news agency, the enactment of the law comes as China's economic rise has stoked global competition in high-end technology and the security environment is rapidly changing due to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Russia China Vote Fine Japan May Million

Recent Stories

No reference can be filed against judges for any a ..

No reference can be filed against judges for any alleged wrong judgments; Senate ..

28 seconds ago
 Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

29 seconds ago
 Terrorism resurgent in Afghanistan, Guterres tells ..

Terrorism resurgent in Afghanistan, Guterres tells counter-terrorism meeting in ..

31 seconds ago
 CDWP clears four projects worth Rs 136.74 bn

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs 136.74 bn

32 seconds ago
 German govt agrees to boost its Mali UN contingent ..

German govt agrees to boost its Mali UN contingent

34 seconds ago
 Russia Has Enough Buyers for Its Energy Resources ..

Russia Has Enough Buyers for Its Energy Resources - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.