Japan's wholesale prices increased 5.8 percent in April from a year earlier, although import costs declined for the first time in more than two years, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Monday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Japan's wholesale prices increased 5.8 percent in April from a year earlier, although import costs declined for the first time in more than two years, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Monday.

The wholesale prices rose as higher raw material and food prices continue to weigh, but the pace of increase continued to slow for the fourth straight month, the BOJ said.

The central bank said the increase in April's corporate goods price index (CGPI), a gauge of prices for goods and services charged by companies to each other, was the smallest rise since August 2021, albeit marking the 26th straight month of year-on-year growth.