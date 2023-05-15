UrduPoint.com

Japan's Wholesale Prices Climb 5.8 Pct In April

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Japan's wholesale prices climb 5.8 pct in April

Japan's wholesale prices increased 5.8 percent in April from a year earlier, although import costs declined for the first time in more than two years, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Monday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Japan's wholesale prices increased 5.8 percent in April from a year earlier, although import costs declined for the first time in more than two years, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Monday.

The wholesale prices rose as higher raw material and food prices continue to weigh, but the pace of increase continued to slow for the fourth straight month, the BOJ said.

The central bank said the increase in April's corporate goods price index (CGPI), a gauge of prices for goods and services charged by companies to each other, was the smallest rise since August 2021, albeit marking the 26th straight month of year-on-year growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Bank Price Japan April August From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Vice Media Files for Bankruptcy in US, Will Be Sol ..

Vice Media Files for Bankruptcy in US, Will Be Sold to Group of Lenders - Statem ..

5 minutes ago
 Thailand's Opposition Move Forward Party Wins Gene ..

Thailand's Opposition Move Forward Party Wins General Election, Begins Coalition ..

5 minutes ago
  

 

19 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Says No Restrictions on Visas to F ..

Russian Embassy Says No Restrictions on Visas to Finns Introduced

5 minutes ago
 Ruble's Real Effective Exchange Rate Down By Over ..

Ruble's Real Effective Exchange Rate Down By Over 20% in January-April - Central ..

4 minutes ago
 Luhansk Explosion Injures 7 People, Including Offi ..

Luhansk Explosion Injures 7 People, Including Official - LPR Acting Head

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.