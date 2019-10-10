Japan's wholesale prices dropped 1.1 percent from a year earlier in September, marking the fourth successive month of decline, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in a report on Thursday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Japan's wholesale prices dropped 1.1 percent from a year earlier in September, marking the fourth successive month of decline, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in a report on Thursday.

According to the BOJ, the decline, the biggest drop in almost three years, was partly owing to slumping prices for crude oil weighing on prices for related products.

The central bank here said that prices for oil and coal products tumbled 11.9 percent from a year earlier in the recording period.

The decline marked the biggest fall since September 2016 when prices fell 13.4 percent, the BOJ's figures showed.

A spokesperson for the BOJ said that comparably high prices for crude oil last year had contributed to the decline in prices for oil and coal products, although price declines were tempered following the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, with oil and coal product prices edging down only 0.1 percent from August.

Nonferrous metal and chemical products, meanwhile, dropped 4.8 percent and iron and other scrap metals dropped 27.1 percent, the BOJ said.

In yen terms, the central bank also said that export prices in the recording period declined 6.0 percent, while those for imports retreated 9.3 percent.