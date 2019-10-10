UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Wholesale Prices Drop For 4th Straight Month In September

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:34 PM

Japan's wholesale prices drop for 4th straight month in September

Japan's wholesale prices dropped 1.1 percent from a year earlier in September, marking the fourth successive month of decline, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in a report on Thursday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Japan's wholesale prices dropped 1.1 percent from a year earlier in September, marking the fourth successive month of decline, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in a report on Thursday.

According to the BOJ, the decline, the biggest drop in almost three years, was partly owing to slumping prices for crude oil weighing on prices for related products.

The central bank here said that prices for oil and coal products tumbled 11.9 percent from a year earlier in the recording period.

The decline marked the biggest fall since September 2016 when prices fell 13.4 percent, the BOJ's figures showed.

A spokesperson for the BOJ said that comparably high prices for crude oil last year had contributed to the decline in prices for oil and coal products, although price declines were tempered following the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, with oil and coal product prices edging down only 0.1 percent from August.

Nonferrous metal and chemical products, meanwhile, dropped 4.8 percent and iron and other scrap metals dropped 27.1 percent, the BOJ said.

In yen terms, the central bank also said that export prices in the recording period declined 6.0 percent, while those for imports retreated 9.3 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Bank Price Japan Saudi Arabia August September 2016 From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Expects Normandy Four Summit Date t ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria Wi ..

6 minutes ago

Swedish Foreign Minister Favors EU Imposing Arms E ..

6 minutes ago

Indigenous Protesters Take Eight Police Officers H ..

6 minutes ago

US Warns Turkey of 'Consequences' Amid Incursion i ..

6 minutes ago

Cuban Parliament Elects Miguel Diaz-Canel as Presi ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.