Japan's Wholesale Prices Increase By 7.2 Pct In March

Published April 12, 2023

Japan's wholesale prices increase by 7.2 pct in March

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):Japan's wholesale price inflation increased in March from a year earlier, although the pace of increase slowed for a third successive month, Xinhua reported, quoting the Bank of Japan (BOJ) as saying Wednesday.

According to the central bank, wholesale prices in Japan rose 7.

2 percent in March from a year earlier, as raw material prices and the yen's weaker tone continue to weigh.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), a gauge of prices for goods and services charged by companies to each other, came on the heels of an 8.3 percent increase booked in February, the data showed, with the latest reading coming in line with economists' expectations.

