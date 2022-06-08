JCCI delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Jhelum Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) led by its President Umar Mushtaq visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

The delegation met SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar and Vice President Qasim Malik.

During an interaction session with business community of Sialkot, the areas of mutualcooperation and matters pertaining to the smooth flow of business activities came underdiscussion.