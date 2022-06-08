UrduPoint.com

JCCI Delegation Visits SCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

JCCI delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Jhelum Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) led by its President Umar Mushtaq visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

The delegation met SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar and Vice President Qasim Malik.

During an interaction session with business community of Sialkot, the areas of mutualcooperation and matters pertaining to the smooth flow of business activities came underdiscussion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Sialkot Jhelum Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

2 hours ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

2 hours ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

3 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

4 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.