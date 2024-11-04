JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

JDW Sugar Mills has been awarded special recognition award as the largest financial contributor to the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) JDW Sugar Mills has been awarded special recognition award as the largest financial contributor to the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI).

This contribution underscores JDW’s commitment to enhancing the welfare and security of its employees and their families. Through these financial contributions, PESSI provides employees and their children with access to quality healthcare services, education support, pensions and financial assistance during crises or illness, ensuring both economic security and a brighter future for the next generation.

JDW spokesperson commented, “Pakistan’s hardworking human resource is the backbone of our country’s growth and development. Supporting their welfare, including health and education services for their families, aligns closely with our mission, and we are proud to contribute to initiatives that promote their social and economic security.” JDW Sugar Mills remain dedicated to supporting its workforce, prioritizing employee welfare, and leading efforts for a more secure, educated, and prosperous future for employees and their families.