Jeddah Islamic Port marks a 25% spike in April container throughput

Jeddah Islamic Port has notched a 25.07% hike in total container volume during April this year, handling around 465,348 TEUs compared to last year's 372,064 TEUs, according to monthly data published by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Jeddah Islamic Port has notched a 25.07% hike in total container volume during April this year, handling around 465,348 TEUs compared to last year's 372,064 TEUs, according to monthly data published by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

In other related statistics, the Kingdom's busiest port recorded a 21.83% rise in transshipments and restows, from 214,686 TEUs last year to 261,543 TEUs this year.

The port's cargo column saw an addition of 19.33% to the 2022 volume of 4,409,557 tons, having achieved about 5,261,883 tons in the previous month. Key figures across major cargo categories include 128,714 tons of general cargo, 305,038 tons of dry bulk cargo, and 34,109 tons of liquid bulk cargo.

In addition, Jeddah's trade hub played host to 324 vessels over the course of April, a 13.29% surge over last year's count of 286 vessels.

The same month also saw a triple-figure leap in passenger traffic, with numbers totaling 40,947 pax at a 334.77% year-on-year jump from 9,418 pax during the same period in 2022.

Similarly, the port witnessed increased trade activity on the livestock front; 458,280 cattle heads were imported, beating the previous year's tally of 446,539 cattle heads by 2.63%.

On the other hand, automotive trade grew 72.08%, to 54,511 units from 31,677 units a year earlier.

A major regional hub serving critical global shipping lanes, Jeddah Islamic Port's world-class operations and infrastructure not only enable it to facilitate global supply chains, it also propels the Kingdom to the forefront of major international indicators such as the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index and Logistics Performance Index, in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.