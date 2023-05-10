Jeffries Says Biden Asked Congressional Leaders to Meet as Soon as Tonight on Debt Limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said during a press conference that President Joe Biden asked congressional leaders to meet as soon as Tuesday evening to resume negotiations on raising the debt ceiling.

"President Biden has asked the four corners of the Capitol along with the administration to get together as early as this evening, if not tomorrow, to make sure that we can have a conversation about the budget, about the appropriations process, about spending and investments and revenue - and all four parties have agreed," Jeffries said on Tuesday afternoon.