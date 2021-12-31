UrduPoint.com

JetBlue Airways To Slash Flights Due To COVID-19 Infections In Crew

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021

New York-based JetBlue Airways Corp. canceled 175 flights, or 17 percent of its scheduled flights on Thursday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com

JetBlue will cut around 1,280 flights or 10 percent of total schedule through Jan. 13 as its crew members are infected by Omicron variant, said a report by Reuters on Thursday quoting a spokesperson with the low-cost airline.

"We expect the number of COVID cases in the northeast - where most of our crew members are based - to continue to surge for the next week or two," said JetBlue's spokesperson in an emailed statement.

This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down, said the unidentified spokesperson.

The United States is experiencing a sharp rebound of COVID-19 infections across the country with the northeastern area hit hard.

New York State reported 74,207 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday with the positive rate of testing rising to 22.05 percent.

"This past week has been one of our most difficult operating periods during the pandemic," JetBlue department leaders said in a note to staff on Tuesday, according to a report by CNBC on Thursday.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines Thursday canceled 198 flights, 119 flights and 97 flights, respectively, according to FlightAware.com.

