Jewelery Exports Increase Record 112.53%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Jewelery exports during first three months of current fiscal year grew by 112.53 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Sep, Jewelery valuing US $ 1,917 thousand exported as compared to the zero exports of same period of last year.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gems increased by 11.37 percent, Gems valuing US $ 1,596 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 1,433 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Cement worth US $ 72,296 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 66,773 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Guar and Guar production exports of the country recorded negative growth of 1.88 per cent.

Guar and Guar production US $ 8,184 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 8,184 thousand of same period of last year.

