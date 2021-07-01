UrduPoint.com
Jewelery Exports Increase Record 306.36 Per Cent

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Jewelery exports during eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 306.36 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, Jewelery worth US $ 13,089 thousand were exported as compared to worth US $ 3,221 thousand of the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gems increased by 81.87 per cent as worth US $ 6,409 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 3,524 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Handicrafts exports increased by 100 per cent, worth US $ 5 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the Nil exports of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Furniture exports increased by 33.49 per cent as worth US $ 4,504 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 3,374 of same period of last year.

