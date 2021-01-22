UrduPoint.com
Jewellary Exports Increased Record 123%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Jewellary exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 123 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 20, Jewellary worth US$ 5,764 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 2,579 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gems increased by 44.97 per cent, worth US$ 3,749 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 2,586 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Guard exports increased by 1.70 percent, worth US$ 17,631 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$17,336 thousand of same period of last year.

