Jewellary exports witness 323.40% increase

Jewellary exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 323.40 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Jewellary exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 323.40 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, Jewellary worth US $13,731 thousand exported as compared to worth US $3,243 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gems increased by 85.98 per cent, worth of US$ 6,684 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 3,594 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Handicrafts exports increased by 100 per cent, worth US$ 5000 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of Nil valuing of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Furniture exports increased by 47.73 per cent, worth US$ 5,206 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 3,524 thousand of same period of last year.

\395