Jewellary Exports Witness Record 11.38% Increase

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 05:53 PM

Jewellary exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 11.38 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Jewellary exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 11.38 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Oct 2021, Jewellary worth of US $ 3,239 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,908 of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Gems exports increased by 10.39 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worthUS $ 1,912 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which was recorded as US $ 1,732.

During the period under review, Guar and Guar production exports increased by 2.74 per cent, worth US $ 11,172 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 10,874 of same period of last year.

