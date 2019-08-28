UrduPoint.com
Jewellers Delegation Meets FBR Sr Chief Sales Tax

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:44 PM

A 20-member delegation of Punjab Sarafa Gems & Jewellery Association held a meeting with FBR Senior Chief Sales Tax Javed Memon in his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A 20-member delegation of Punjab Sarafa Gems & Jewellery Association held a meeting with FBR Senior Chief Sales Tax Javed Memon in his office.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officer assured the delegation that General Sales Tax (GST) would not be levied on jewellers having a shop smaller than 1000 square feet and a notification in this regard would be issued in next week, says a press release issued by the Sarafa Association here on Wednesday.

Javed Memon also assured the delegation that their submission was well understood and a new policy of taxation on jewellery would be devised excluding jewellers having a shop smaller than 1000 square feet and electricity bill below Rs 50,000, out of the GST regime.

The new policy would be devised in consultation with the Punjab Sarafa Gems & Jewellers Association and other stakeholders, he added.

Association's Chairman Muhammad Ahmad led the delegation which comprised representatives of Jewellers from across the province.

Muhammad Ahmad said that it was not possible to levy GST on each sale or purchase as majority of Jewellers only offer services of designing or polishing.

He also said that a majority of Jewellers was not big businessmen especially those sitting in small cities and villages.

He said that his community was ready to pay taxes but it was not possible to pay GST on each sale or purchase in the light of above mentioned reasons.

