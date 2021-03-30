Jewellery exports record 100.87% increase

Jewellery exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 100.87 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Jewellery exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 100.87 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20-Feb 21, Jewellery worth US $ 6,022 thousand were exported as compared to worth US $ 2,998 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of gems were increased by 60.26 per cent, worth US $ 5,460 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 3,407 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, furniture exports increased by 14.02 per cent, worth US $ 2,749 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 2,411 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, exports of Handicrafts were increased by 100 per cent as US $ 5 thousand worth were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing nil of same period last year.

